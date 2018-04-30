Body of 4-year-old boy swept away in Outer Banks found

Chesterfield Fire & EMS and the Dinwiddie Fire Department are battling a blaze at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the 5000 block of Commerce Way.More >>
A Virginia day care teacher accused of sexually assaulting several 5-year-old children is set to appear in court for a bond hearing.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating a late-night homicide after a 19-year-old man was shot several times.More >>
Calling all Star Trek fans! The one and only William Shatner - aka Captain James T. Kirk - is coming to Richmond in July.More >>
The parents of a terminally ill British toddler whose case drew attention from Pope Francis and others around the world say they are "heartbroken" that their son has died.More >>
A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.More >>
The boy’s aunt and caretaker is charged with manslaughter and endangerment.More >>
Drivers can expect to pay more at the pump this summer as strong global demand, geopolitical worries help push oil prices to the highest level in more than three years.More >>
The three people killed are Parker High School students.More >>
Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.More >>
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.More >>
The hospital’s chief of staff apologized to the Army veteran and is investigating why the room had not been cleaned.More >>
Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.More >>
A Forrest City police officer was shot and killed inside his home in West Memphis on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed her car going 106 mph last month in Georgia, killing her friend, 18-year-old Makayla Penn.More >>
