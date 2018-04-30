Body of 4-year-old boy swept away in Outer Banks found

The body of a 4-year-old boy who was swept away from his mother while walking on a North Carolina beach last week was found, the Kitty Hawk Police Department said Monday.

Wesley Belisle's body was found at 7:40 a.m. by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office on Carova Beach.

According to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, the boy "was swept from his mother into the ocean and carried away by the current" on April 25.

"Wesley's family has been notified and are making arrangements for him to be transported back to New Hampshire," the police department said. "We hope that the outpouring of compassion and offers of support, thoughts and prayers to the Belisle family from people all over the world can bring them some amount of solace in this time of tremendous grief."

