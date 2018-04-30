McDonald's traffic is heavy, and its profits surge - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

McDonald's traffic is heavy, and its profits surge

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger is shown with fresh beef in Atlanta. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Monday, April 30. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger is shown with fresh beef in Atlanta. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Monday, April 30.
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Monday, April 30. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Monday, April 30.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) - Traffic at McDonald's restaurants was surprisingly strong during the first quarter, pushing the world's biggest burger chain far past Wall Street expectations.

Comparable-store sales in the U.S., where the company has struggled, rose 2.9 percent. They rose 5.5 percent globally, which is a lot stronger than the 3.6 percent increase that industry analysts had forecast, according to a survey by FactSet.

The company, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, earned $1.38 billion, or $1.72 per share, for the period ended March 31. A year earlier the hamburger chain earned $1.21 billion, or $1.47 per share.

Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.79 per share, which is way better than the per-share earnings of $1.67 that industry analysts had projected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Total revenue declined to $5.14 billion from $5.68 billion, but managed to edge out forecasts.

Shares of McDonald's Corp. rose almost 4 percent before the market opened on Monday.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCD

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby juror: Comedian's talk of quaaludes led to conviction

    Cosby juror: Comedian's talk of quaaludes led to conviction

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:59:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...
    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.More >>
    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.More >>

  • Danny DeVito gets his own day in his native New Jersey

    Danny DeVito gets his own day in his native New Jersey

    Sunday, April 29 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-04-29 17:07:57 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:59:52 GMT
    Danny DeVito has gotten his own day in his native New Jersey.More >>
    Danny DeVito has gotten his own day in his native New Jersey.More >>

  • Ashley Judd to assault survivors: Healing is our birthright

    Ashley Judd to assault survivors: Healing is our birthright

    Saturday, April 28 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-04-29 02:27:25 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:59:50 GMT
    Ashley Judd has issued a personal message to fellow survivors of sexual assault, telling them that healing is not only possible, it's "our birthright".More >>
    Ashley Judd has issued a personal message to fellow survivors of sexual assault, telling them that healing is not only possible, it's "our birthright".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly