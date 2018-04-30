RPS to discuss school name change, GPA miscalculations at board meeting

Richmond Public Schools leaders only have two items on their Monday night school board meeting agenda – GPA miscalculations and the controversial renaming of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary.

The wheels are already in motion for the city’s only Confederate-named school to change.

Earlier in April, Mayor Levar Stoney and Superintendent Jason Kamras said they are in favor of the change.

Several school board members have also said they agree with a name change.

"It's important that our students have a school name that inspires them - not one that may drive fear or uncertainty," said Richmond School Board member Scott Barlow. "We need to be sending a message to our community, and to our students, in particular, that diversity and inclusiveness are values of ours."

About 95 percent of J.E.B. Stuart's students are African American.

School board members will also discuss the GPA calculating system in the district.

According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, parents noticed grades of some high school students who take college dual-enrollment classes being miscalculated. That resulted in a lower GPA.

The issue has reportedly been happening for three years.

Stay with NBC12 for updates on both school board decisions.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12