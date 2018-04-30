RPS expects to correct GPA miscalculations by next week - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RPS expects to correct GPA miscalculations by next week

(Source: Richmond Public Schools) (Source: Richmond Public Schools)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Public Schools admitted during a school board meeting that several students had their GPA miscalculated on their transcripts. School officials said they will issue corrections by next week, but that poses a problem for many students.

Parents noticed grades of some high school students who take college dual-enrollment classes being miscalculated. That resulted in a lower GPA, which could impact student loan requests, college acceptance, and other issues.

Richmond Public Schools said they hope to have the transcripts corrected on May 7, but a student said that many school admission deposits are due on May 1. That means many students will not have accurate transcripts in time for the deadline.

The issue has reportedly been happening for three years.

The wheels are also already in motion for the city’s only Confederate-named school to change.

Earlier in April, Mayor Levar Stoney and Superintendent Jason Kamras said they are in favor of the change.

Several school board members have also said they agree with a name change and will put together a renaming team. 

The school board will also host several public meetings on the name change. The school board is expected to vote on June 18.

"It's important that our students have a school name that inspires them - not one that may drive fear or uncertainty," said Richmond School Board member Scott Barlow. "We need to be sending a message to our community, and to our students, in particular, that diversity and inclusiveness are values of ours."

About 95 percent of J.E.B. Stuart's students are African American.

Stay with NBC12 for updates on both school board decisions.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly