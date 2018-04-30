RPS expects to correct GPA miscalculations by next week

Richmond Public Schools admitted during a school board meeting that several students had their GPA miscalculated on their transcripts. School officials said they will issue corrections by next week, but that poses a problem for many students.

Parents noticed grades of some high school students who take college dual-enrollment classes being miscalculated. That resulted in a lower GPA, which could impact student loan requests, college acceptance, and other issues.

Richmond Public Schools said they hope to have the transcripts corrected on May 7, but a student said that many school admission deposits are due on May 1. That means many students will not have accurate transcripts in time for the deadline.

So let’s recap what we’ve learned tonight: RPS has been, against policy, giving credit to students who don’t show up while not giving credit, per policy, to students who perform in DE and IDPE. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) May 1, 2018

On the topic of RPS screwing up students' GPAs, Board is discussing how students taking courses for Dual Enrollment or International Baccalaureate Diploma Program SHOULD earn 6 points, for an A grade, on a 4.0 GPA scale. RPS was mistakenly giving these As 5 points. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) April 30, 2018

The student representative sitting on the board tonight dropped a bombshell when she informed the room that many school admission deposits are due TOMORROW. Many of these students will not have accurate transcripts in time for these deadlines. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) April 30, 2018

"We cost our students money. We cost are students opportunity." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) April 30, 2018

RPS Interim Chief Academic Officer tells the Board they hope to have the corrected transcripts a week from now. This could severely damage some RPS students' college future. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) April 30, 2018

The issue has reportedly been happening for three years.

The wheels are also already in motion for the city’s only Confederate-named school to change.

Earlier in April, Mayor Levar Stoney and Superintendent Jason Kamras said they are in favor of the change.

Several school board members have also said they agree with a name change and will put together a renaming team.

Meantime, RPS will put together a "Renaming Team" with the breakdown shown below. (Both images courtesy of RPS and the presentation planned for tonight) pic.twitter.com/GbVZIv1I37 — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) April 30, 2018

The school board will also host several public meetings on the name change. The school board is expected to vote on June 18.

"It's important that our students have a school name that inspires them - not one that may drive fear or uncertainty," said Richmond School Board member Scott Barlow. "We need to be sending a message to our community, and to our students, in particular, that diversity and inclusiveness are values of ours."

About 95 percent of J.E.B. Stuart's students are African American.

