The wait will soon be over: GRTC Pulse to begin service in June

The wait will soon be over for the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) Pulse project.

On Monday, GRTC announced that the “modern, high quality, high capacity rapid transit system” will begin service on June 24.

The 7.6-mile route runs along Broad Street and Main Street, from Rocketts Landing in the City of Richmond to Willow Lawn in Henrico County. It will link the public to many destinations, businesses, services and restaurants.

Leaders say the project will be completed on budget and on time with the contractual completion date of June 30, 2018.

“We are excited to see this project connect residents, workers and visitors in our city,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “One quarter of the city’s population and two thirds of all jobs in Richmond are within a half mile of the Pulse. This new service, when integrated with our new Richmond Transit Network Plan, can become the transit heartbeat of our thriving city.”

The fare to ride the Pulse will be the same as local routes at $1.50 per ride or $0.75 for reduced fare customers. It will be free to ride for CARE customers.

Prior to the opening, construction will continue at the stations and along the route. Drivers are asked to continue using caution throughout the area.

A Pulse construction hotline remains active at 804-980-0084, providing updates on construction and expected impacts.

Monday’s announcement comes on the same day the company will hold two public meetings to discuss the project.

Details:

Monday, April 30, 2018 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Children’s Museum of Richmond-Central Location - Free parking is available 2626 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220



Both meeting agendas will be the same. And even though they are open to the public, input will not be taken. Anyone with comments on the project can fill out an online form.

Learn more about the Pulse and explore how to ride the new service here.

More information about events surrounding the Pulse launch will be released in June.

