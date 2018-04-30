Armenian opposition bloc nominates protest leader as premier

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Protesters react while listening to their leader Nikol Pashinian during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met wit...

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) - An Armenian opposition bloc has nominated protest leader Nikol Pashinian to become prime minister a day before a vote in parliament.

The opposition coalition that spearheaded two weeks of anti-government protests, which prompted Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan's resignation, formally nominated Pashinian on Monday as Armenia's next premier.

Armenia's parliament is set to vote for a new prime minister Tuesday. Pashinian and his supporters can count on 47 votes, just six shy of the majority necessary for his election. Pashinian has vowed to mount a nationwide strike if parliament doesn't approve his candidacy.

