Two crashes close roads, cause power outages in Richmond

Two crashes caused power outages in Richmond late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The first happened around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Hopkins Road and Holly Springs Avenue, near the VA hospital.

Police say a car hit a power pole causing 3,000 power outages at one point.

Luckily no one was hurt in the crash.

Then, around 3:15 a.m. on North Avenue in Richmond’s north side, a car hit a pole causing street lights to go out.

No one was hurt, but charges are pending against the driver.

The roads remained closed Monday morning are crews worked to get the poles and outages repaired.

