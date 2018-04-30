Man dead after being shot multiple times at apartment complex

The victim was found in an apartment complex parking lot. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield police are investigating a late-night homicide after a man was shot several times.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Burnt Oak Drive around 10:30 Sunday night.

A man was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Chippenham Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Currently, no one has been arrested for the homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call crime solvers at 804-748-0660.

