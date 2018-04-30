Japanese prime minister praises relations with oil-rich UAE - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Japanese prime minister praises relations with oil-rich UAE

(Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP). Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, waves with his wife Akie Abe while boarding his plane before departure for the Middle Eastern countries, at Haneda international airport in Tokyo Sunday, April 29, 2018. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP). Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, waves with his wife Akie Abe while boarding his plane before departure for the Middle Eastern countries, at Haneda international airport in Tokyo Sunday, April 29, 2018.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is praising relations between his country and the United Arab Emirates.

Abe says Japan and the UAE will sign an investment agreement during his trip to the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi.

About a quarter of all oil imports for Japan come from the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula.

The importance energy-hungry Japan puts on that relationship could be seen at the Japan-UAE Business Forum that Abe addressed in Abu Dhabi on Monday. A parade of speakers, including oil company INPEX Corp.'s CEO, stressed the need for those ties.

After Abu Dhabi, Abe will travel to Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories. Before leaving Japan, Abe told journalists Middle East peace was a priority on his trip.

