AP source: Triano not among finalists for Suns job - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AP source: Triano not among finalists for Suns job

By BOB BAUM
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation said interim coach Jay Triano is not among "handful" of remaining candidates for the Phoenix Suns coaching job.

The person, who asked to remain anonymous because the search is ongoing, said the Suns are in the midst of second interviews "with a handful of candidates still in the mix."

Triano served as interim coach for all but the first three games of last season after Earl Watson was abruptly fired. Triano guided an exceedingly young and injury-plagued team to a 21-61 record, worst in the NBA and second-worst in franchise history.

Phoenix has the most ping pong balls and therefore the best chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in next months' draft lottery.

The Suns conducted initial interviews with a wide range of candidates, including Triano.

Among those publicly linked to the job are former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, ex-Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt and ex-Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets coach Jason Kidd. Former Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer removed his name from consideration.

Azcentral (The Arizona Republic) reported that Clifford and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach James Borrego were in Phoenix for interviews last week and that team officials also spoke with Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nick Nurse and New Orleans Pelicans assistant head coach Chris Finch.

General manager Ryan McDonough has said the team is prepared to make a strong move to improve the level of talent, particularly experienced talent, to build around the young talented trio of Devin Booker, Josh Jackson and T.J. Warren. Phoenix, once one of the league's most vibrant franchises, has not made the playoffs in eight seasons.

Triano took over and kept the team's effort high despite the lack of victories, working to improve the youngsters, a project that was most evident in the development of the rookie Jackson.

Born in Canada, Triano became an assistant coach with the Raptors in 2002 and was named Toronto's interim coach after Sam Williams was fired in 2008 and eventually signed a three-year deal as coach there. He went 87-142 with the Raptors. Triano was assistant coach of the Portland Trail Blazers from 2012 to 2016 before joining Watson in Phoenix.

Arizona Sports 98.7 talk radio host John Gambadoro first reported that Triano was no longer under consideration.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump gives thumbs-down to comic who roasted his spokeswoman

    Trump gives thumbs-down to comic who roasted his spokeswoman

    Sunday, April 29 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-04-29 05:40:27 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 2:08 AM EDT2018-04-30 06:08:41 GMT
    (April 28). Although President Donald Trump did not attend, many gathered at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night to celebrate the First Amendment.(April 28). Although President Donald Trump did not attend, many gathered at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night to celebrate the First Amendment.

    Comedian Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN. 

    More >>

    Comedian Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN. 

    More >>

  • Documentary chronicles New York Times' year covering Trump

    Documentary chronicles New York Times' year covering Trump

    Saturday, April 28 2018 8:47 PM EDT2018-04-29 00:47:27 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:48:58 GMT
    (T.J. Kirkpatrick/Showtime via AP). This image released by Showtime shows filmmaker Liz Garbus, left, talking with New York Times White House correspondent Julie Hirschfeld Davis in Washington, during the filming of the original documentary series "The...(T.J. Kirkpatrick/Showtime via AP). This image released by Showtime shows filmmaker Liz Garbus, left, talking with New York Times White House correspondent Julie Hirschfeld Davis in Washington, during the filming of the original documentary series "The...
    A documentary series chronicling The New York Times covering President Donald Trump's first year in office has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.More >>
    A documentary series chronicling The New York Times covering President Donald Trump's first year in office has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.More >>

  • Danny DeVito gets his own day in his native New Jersey

    Danny DeVito gets his own day in his native New Jersey

    Sunday, April 29 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-04-29 17:07:57 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:48:54 GMT
    Danny DeVito has gotten his own day in his native New Jersey.More >>
    Danny DeVito has gotten his own day in his native New Jersey.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly