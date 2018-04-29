Police, community discuss how to keep students safe

Henrico police and the community gathered for a meeting on how to keep students safe during a shooting. (Source: NBC12)

How we keep children safe inside schools has become a hot-button topic the past few years after multiple school shootings and threats of shootings.

While many arguments dance around the Second Amendment, some people in Central Virginia are working on other solutions. The Henrico Youth Council discussed the topic with Henrico police on Sunday.

Members wanted to know what can be done to prevent gun violence and how police would respond to an active shooter situation.

Some of the ideas include knowing the warning signs and what parents should do if there is a situation at their child's school.

Officers say it's important that they continue discussing this difficult subject with their community.

"We wanted to make sure they understand their responsibilities and also understand how we respond to school treats and what we're going to expect them to do as far as the actions that take," said Sergeant Jermaine Alley with Henrico police.

As much as you may not want to think about a dangerous situation at your child's school, police say it is important to know what to do if this does happen.

