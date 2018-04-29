Teens learn life-saving driving skills through simulations

Seventy-five newly licensed teenagers from all over took part in the simulations. (Source: NBC12)

Dozens of teenagers put their driving skills to the test at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

Experts put them through a series of simulations, including driving in inclement weather and while impaired, all while their parents watched. This was a part of the Ford Driving Skills Life Program.

"The one behind me is called vehicle handling, where they learn how to control a vehicle that might be on snow or ice, so it gets loose and they have to properly control it," said Jim Graham, manager for the Ford Driving Skills Life program.

Seventy-five newly licensed teenagers from all over took part in the exercises.

"I'm not sure how I [was] going to do well at first," said Briana Derosa, who participated in the program. "But once I get the hang of it, I think I'll probably have fun with it."

Briana's father, John, watched from the sidelines.

"I'm a little nervous. I wish I had done it with my daughter before she wrecked her car," said John Derosa. "But now, we're doing this one correctly."

After doing a few doughnuts with minimal screeching, her father seemed a little bit more comfortable.

"She did wonderfully. She spun it further than I thought she would," said John Derosa.

"You kind of feel like you don't have control of anything, but it's only like a few seconds," said Briana Derosa. "Then you really regain control of your car and what you're doing."

