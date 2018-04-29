Man med-flighted to hospital after crash on I-95 S

A man was med-flighted to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 95 south. (Source: RNN)

A man is fighting for his life, following an accident on Interstate 95 in Petersburg.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 south at Washington Street around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a man was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Surbaban when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.

Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and was the only person in the SUV. He was med-flighted to the hospital for serious injuries.

The driver was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

