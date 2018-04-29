Police search for suspects in ABC store theft

Chesterfield police are asking for the public's help in finding three people in connection with an incident at an ABC store.More >>
Sixteen teams will compete in the American Flag Football League's U.S. Open of Football in Midlothian on Saturday and Sunday as a part of the regional qualifiers.More >>
April is Highway Traffic Safety Month, and Virginia State Police is offering motorcycle riders to tune up their riding skills at one of the free Ride 2 Save Lives motorcycle self-assessments.More >>
On Friday, Cox issued a statement that said while he believes developing an industrial site is merited, he said he has been hearing from his constituents and does not believe the Matoaca site has community support.More >>
Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect in connection with an incident outside of Wells Fargo.More >>
