Police search for suspects in ABC store theft

Chesterfield police are looking for this man in connection with a theft at an ABC store. (Source: Chesterfield police)

Chesterfield police are looking for this woman in connection with a theft at an ABC store. (Source: Chesterfield police)

Chesterfield police say three people stole eight small bottles from an ABC store. (Source: Chesterfield police)

Chesterfield police are asking for the public's help in finding three people in connection with an incident at an ABC store.

The suspects were caught on surveillance camera, stealing eight small bottles of alcohol from the store at Stonebridge Plaza, located off Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway. The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, the three arrived in a gray Jeep Cherokee with Virginia tag VYJ-6679.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251.

