Ronny Jackson won't return as Trump's physician, Politico reports

Jackson recently withdrew his nomination for Secretary of Veterans Affairs after several allegations surfaced. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Jackson recently withdrew his nomination for Secretary of Veterans Affairs after several allegations surfaced. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(CNN) - Politico reports Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson will not return to his position as President Donald Trump's personal physician.

Jackson recently withdrew his nomination for Secretary of Veterans Affairs after several allegations surfaced.

Jackson is accused of being intoxicated during an overseas trip, loosely handling prescription pain medications and creating a toxic work environment.

He has denied the allegations.

A White House official told CNN last week that Jackson returned to the White House medical unit, but not as the president's physician.

According to Politico, Navy officer Sean Conley took over as Trump's personal physician last month and will continue in the role.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

