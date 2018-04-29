Allison Norlian throws out first pitch at Flying Squirrels game

Allison Norlian throws out the first pitch at the Flying Squirrels game. (Source: NBC12)

Sunday was a beautiful day at The Diamond for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, and reporter Allison Norlian threw out the first pitch.

Allison did a great job, and the ball even made it to the catcher.

The Squirrels then took an early 2-0 lead against the Hartford Yard Goats, but a throwing error by right fielder Matt Lipka in the sixth inning allowed the tying runs to score.

Tied at two, Dylan Davis hit a go-ahead home run, and the Squirrels bullpen took care of the rest.

The Squirrels won Sunday's game 3-2, but they won two out of three games against the Yard Goats.

On Monday, Richmond will play the Altoona Curve at home, starting at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12