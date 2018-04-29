Dog, beer lovers have fun at Bow Wow Meow Luau

This cute little dog was at the Bow Wow Meow Luau on Sunday. (Source: NBC12)

Dog and beer lovers from all walks of life gathered at Strangeways Brewing on Sunday for the Bow Wow Meow Luau.

The event benefitted the Richmond Animal Care and Control Foundation.

