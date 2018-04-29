Pirates' Kingham loses perfect game in 7th in his MLB debut - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pirates' Kingham loses perfect game in 7th in his MLB debut

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Nick Kingham delivers in the first inning of his first major league start in a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Nick Kingham delivers in the first inning of his first major league start in a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 29, 2018.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Nick Kingham of the Pittsburgh Pirates has lost his bid for a perfect game in his major league debut when Paul DeJong of the St. Louis Cardinals singled with two outs in the seventh inning.

The 26-year-old right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier Sunday. Left-hander Enny Romero was designated for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster.

Pittsburgh selected Kingham in the fourth round of the 2010 draft out of Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2015, causing him to miss most of the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

In four starts with Indianapolis this season, Kingham was 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

