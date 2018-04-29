Hanover brothers move into new home after church raises money

The Enon United Methodist Church in Hanover raised over $100,000 to buy Melray and Junior Alexander a new home. (Source: NBC12)

After years of waiting, two Hanover County brothers finally have a safe place to live.

For years, Melray and Junior Alexander lived in the same home on Georgetown Road they were born in. It was home bought by their parents in the 1930’s.

Over the years, the home began to fall apart and due to physical and mental limitations, the Alexander brothers were not able to upkeep it. The brothers worked throughout their lives by mowing lawns, but money has always been an issue in repairing and replacing.

The home has no bathroom, no heating and cooling system, gaping holes in the roof and the foundation and there is also no running water inside.

Enon United Methodist Church stepped up to help the Alexanders. The church and community members raised $102,000 to buy the brothers a manufactured home.

On Sunday, the community came together to celebrate the brothers and bless the home.

Melray said he knew exactly what he wanted to do in the new house.

"I'm retired, so I'm going to watch TV," said Melray.

Church leaders say this would not have been possible without the community.

Area businesses did much of the work for free, and people donated furniture and items from inside the house.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12