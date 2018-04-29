Libya officials say 3 killed in plane crash near oil field - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Libya officials say 3 killed in plane crash near oil field

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) - Libya's oil agency says a transport plane has crashed just outside one of the country's largest oil fields, killing three crew members.

A statement by the National Oil Corporation said Sunday one other person was injured in the crash, about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) southwest of the Sharara oil field.

It said the aircraft belongs to the Libyan Air Force but was chartered by Akakus Oil, which operates the Sharara field.

Oil is Libya's only real source of revenue. The North African country has been trying to rebuild the industry, though it remains but a shadow of the 1.6 billion barrels a day it produced in 2011.

Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising and is now split between rival governments, each backed by an array of militias.

