Penguins' Malkin out for Game 2 against Capitals

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Injured star Evgeni Malkin was out of the Pittsburgh Penguins' lineup for Game 2 of their second-round series against the Washington Capitals.
Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed about two hours before Sunday's puck drop that Malkin was out for the third consecutive game. Malkin appeared to injure his left leg in Game 5 of Pittsburgh's first-round series against Philadelphia and has not played since.
"We're a better team when Geno's in our lineup," Sullivan said. "Having said that, I don't think our team looks for any sort of excuses. I think we try to rally around one another. It's a next-man-up attitude, we have capable people in our lineup, it provides opportunities for others to play a more significant role and they want to take advantage of those opportunities."
Malkin's continued absence affords a bigger role for centers Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan, and, combined with an upper-body injury to Carl Hagelin, keeps Carter Rowney and Dominik Simon in the lineup. On Saturday, it looked like Malkin could be ready to return; he participated in a full practice, skating on the fourth line and taking turns on the top power-play unit.
But Sullivan and Malkin both said the 31-year-old Russian would play only if he was ready from the first shift and was not limited to a minor role. Sullivan said Malkin did not experience a setback and could return for Game 3 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
"It doesn't matter who's in the game. You just did need to win the game," Washington coach Barry Trotz said. "Obviously he's a top player. There's no question about it. It's undeniable. But at the same time, it doesn't really matter."
Malkin had three goals and two assists in five first-round games. Without him, the Penguins eliminate the Flyers in Game 6 a week ago and erased a two-goal deficit Thursday to take a 1-0 series lead on the Capitals.
The potent Penguins power play misses an important piece without Malkin, though it only got two opportunities for a total of 2:32 in Game 1.
"It was limited time, so it's hard to evaluate whether or not we were able to have success, with or without him," Sullivan said. "We have capable guys. The people we have are very capable of being successful. We just have to find ways to have success if given the opportunity."
___
AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.
___
More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comedian Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN.More >>
Comedian Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN.More >>
A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.More >>
A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.More >>
Larry Harvey, the co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival, has died.More >>
Larry Harvey, the co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival, has died.More >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Trump comments raise fresh questions about his relationship with personal attorney Michael CohenMore >>
Trump comments raise fresh questions about his relationship with personal attorney Michael CohenMore >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling, but he's also saying he could change his mind.More >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling, but he's also saying he could change his mind.More >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary, saying "false allegations" have become a distractionMore >>
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary, saying "false allegations" have become a distractionMore >>
Mike Pompeo takes over as America's top diplomat, flies to Europe after being confirmed by the SenateMore >>
Mike Pompeo takes over as America's top diplomat, flies to Europe after being confirmed by the SenateMore >>