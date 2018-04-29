Hate crime at American University reaches dead end - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hate crime at American University reaches dead end

Someone hung bananas in nooses across American University with the letters 'AKA.' (Source: NBC Washington) Someone hung bananas in nooses across American University with the letters 'AKA.' (Source: NBC Washington)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

The investigation into a hate crime at American University in Washington, D.C. has reached a dead end, according to NBC Washington.

Last May, someone hung up bananas in nooses around the campus with the letters "AKA," the abbreviation for the historically black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Campus police say they have exhausted all leads in the case, but this is not the first time something like that happened.

Last Septemeber, an African-American woman said a banana was thrown at her, and another found a rotten banana and obscene drawings on her dorm room door.

Police say the students responsible were expelled. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in all-stock deal

    Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in all-stock deal

    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:37:49 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-04-29 18:21:51 GMT
    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES)T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES)

    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

    More >>

    T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

    More >>

  • Boy whose parents fought to keep life support mourned in UK

    Boy whose parents fought to keep life support mourned in UK

    Saturday, April 28 2018 2:59 AM EDT2018-04-28 06:59:19 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-04-29 18:20:00 GMT
    (Peter Byrne/PA via AP). Candles and balloons are placed outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, England, where seriously ill Alfie Evans is a patient, Friday April 27, 2018. The father of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans said Thursday t...(Peter Byrne/PA via AP). Candles and balloons are placed outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, England, where seriously ill Alfie Evans is a patient, Friday April 27, 2018. The father of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans said Thursday t...

    The parents of a terminally ill British toddler whose case drew attention from Pope Francis and others around the world say they are "heartbroken" that their son has died.

    More >>

    The parents of a terminally ill British toddler whose case drew attention from Pope Francis and others around the world say they are "heartbroken" that their son has died.

    More >>

  • Earlier search for California serial killer led to wrong man

    Earlier search for California serial killer led to wrong man

    Saturday, April 28 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-04-28 05:22:00 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-04-29 18:14:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, is accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, is accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane ...

    The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...

    More >>

    The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly