Hate crime at American University reaches dead end

Someone hung bananas in nooses across American University with the letters 'AKA.' (Source: NBC Washington)

The investigation into a hate crime at American University in Washington, D.C. has reached a dead end, according to NBC Washington.

Last May, someone hung up bananas in nooses around the campus with the letters "AKA," the abbreviation for the historically black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Campus police say they have exhausted all leads in the case, but this is not the first time something like that happened.

Last Septemeber, an African-American woman said a banana was thrown at her, and another found a rotten banana and obscene drawings on her dorm room door.

Police say the students responsible were expelled.

