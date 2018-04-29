Cavaliers G George Hill returns for Game 7 against Pacers - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cavaliers G George Hill returns for Game 7 against Pacers

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers guard George Hill is back for Game 7 against Indiana after missing three games with back spasms.

Coach Tyronn Lue says Hill is available to play Sunday, but he wouldn't say if the veteran is starting. Lue did not reveal any of his starters.

Hill was injured in the series opener and has been bothered by back spasms since. But with Cleveland's season on the line, the veteran wanted to play and Lue said Hill was cleared to go by the team's medical staff.

Jose Calderon started the past three games in place of Hill, who was acquired at the Feb. 8 trade deadline from Sacramento. Hill is averaging 8.7 points and 1.7 assists in the series.

Hill initially injured his back when he was hit from behind on a blind screen by Indiana's Trevor Booker, who was called for a foul.

