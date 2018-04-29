Nadal wins 11th Barcelona title, unbeaten in 46 sets on clay - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nadal wins 11th Barcelona title, unbeaten in 46 sets on clay

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament final in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament final in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 29, 2018.
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament final in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament final in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 29, 2018.
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas prepares to return the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament final in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas prepares to return the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament final in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 29, 2018.
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament final in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament final in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 29, 2018.
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after scoring a point against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament final in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after scoring a point against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament final in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 29, 2018.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Rafael Nadal continued his dominance on clay with a 6-2, 6-1 win over 19-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to win his 11th Barcelona Open title.

Nadal, who also won his 11th Monte Carlos Masters title last week, was never seriously challenged on his way to a 19th straight victory on clay.

The top-ranked Spaniard has won 46 straight sets on clay, extending his own record. He hasn't lost on the surface since facing Dominic Thiem in Rome last year.

Nadal, who won his 400th match on clay in Saturday's semifinal, needed the victory in Barcelona to secure his No. 1 ranking.

The 63rd-ranked Tsitsipas was trying to become the first Greek to win an ATP Tour title. He was the first Greek to make it to an ATP final since Nicholas Kalogeropoulos in 1973.

Tsitsipas was the youngest finalist in Barcelona since 2005 and was looking to become the first unseeded champion in the tournament since Gaston Gaudio in 2002.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Theater subscription service MoviePass tightens plans

    Theater subscription service MoviePass tightens plans

    Friday, April 27 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-27 18:17:07 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:52:26 GMT
    Moviepass has changed its one-movie-a-day plan to 4 movies a month.More >>
    Moviepass has changed its one-movie-a-day plan to 4 movies a month.More >>

  • 'Infinity War' opens with record $250M, passing 'Star Wars'

    'Infinity War' opens with record $250M, passing 'Star Wars'

    Sunday, April 29 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-04-29 15:57:57 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:49:46 GMT
    (Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."(Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."

    A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.

    More >>

    A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.

    More >>

  • Comedian Wolf draws laughs, gasps at correspondents' dinner

    Comedian Wolf draws laughs, gasps at correspondents' dinner

    Sunday, April 29 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-04-29 05:40:27 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:49:41 GMT
    (April 28). Although President Donald Trump did not attend, many gathered at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night to celebrate the First Amendment.(April 28). Although President Donald Trump did not attend, many gathered at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night to celebrate the First Amendment.

    Comedian Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN. 

    More >>

    Comedian Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly