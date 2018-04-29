John Glenn's home listed for $1.57 million

Blind dog and guide dog reunited after one is found 100 miles away

Blind dog and guide dog reunited after one is found 100 miles away

John Glenn's Bethesda, Md. home is on the market for $1.57 million. (Source: NBC Washington)

John Glenn's home in Bethesda, Md., is on the market for $1.57 million, according to NBC affiliate WRC.

The 7,996-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one-half bath. The home, which was built in 1990, was listed on March 22, The Washington Post reported.

Glenn lived in the home while serving four terms as a U.S. senator from Ohio.

He was the first American to orbit the earth, and he was also one of the seven original astronauts in NASA's Mercury program. Glenn also boarded the Discovery in 1998 at the age of 77.

An open house will be held on Sunday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12