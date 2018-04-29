John Glenn's home listed for $1.57 million - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

John Glenn's home listed for $1.57 million

BETHESDA, MD (WWBT) -

John Glenn's home in Bethesda, Md., is on the market for $1.57 million, according to NBC affiliate WRC.

The 7,996-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one-half bath. The home, which was built in 1990, was listed on March 22, The Washington Post reported.

Glenn lived in the home while serving four terms as a U.S. senator from Ohio. 

He was the first American to orbit the earth, and he was also one of the seven original astronauts in NASA's Mercury program. Glenn also boarded the Discovery in 1998 at the age of 77.

An open house will be held on Sunday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Earlier search for California serial killer led to wrong man

    Earlier search for California serial killer led to wrong man

    Saturday, April 28 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-04-28 05:22:00 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:39:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, is accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, is accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane ...

    The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...

    More >>

    The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.

    More >>

  • John Glenn's home listed for $1.57 million

    John Glenn's home listed for $1.57 million

    Sunday, April 29 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-04-29 15:59:14 GMT
    John Glenn's Bethesda, Md. home is on the market for $1.57 million. (Source: NBC Washington)John Glenn's Bethesda, Md. home is on the market for $1.57 million. (Source: NBC Washington)

    John Glenn's home in Bethesda, Md., is on the market for $1.57 million, according to NBC affiliate WRC.

    More >>

    John Glenn's home in Bethesda, Md., is on the market for $1.57 million, according to NBC affiliate WRC.

    More >>

  • Boy whose parents fought to keep life support mourned in UK

    Boy whose parents fought to keep life support mourned in UK

    Saturday, April 28 2018 2:59 AM EDT2018-04-28 06:59:19 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-04-29 15:39:59 GMT
    (Peter Byrne/PA via AP). Candles and balloons are placed outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, England, where seriously ill Alfie Evans is a patient, Friday April 27, 2018. The father of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans said Thursday t...(Peter Byrne/PA via AP). Candles and balloons are placed outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, England, where seriously ill Alfie Evans is a patient, Friday April 27, 2018. The father of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans said Thursday t...

    The parents of a terminally ill British toddler whose case drew attention from Pope Francis and others around the world say they are "heartbroken" that their son has died.

    More >>

    The parents of a terminally ill British toddler whose case drew attention from Pope Francis and others around the world say they are "heartbroken" that their son has died.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    More >>

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    More >>

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    More >>

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    More >>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    More >>

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly