Man City beats West Ham 4-1, passes 100 EPL goals for season - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man City beats West Ham 4-1, passes 100 EPL goals for season

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City at the London stadium in London, Sunday, April,... (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City at the London stadium in London, Sunday, April,...
(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic, left, retrieves the ball after his teammate Aaron Cresswell scored his side's first goal, with Manchester City's Fernandinho looking on, during the English Premier League soccer match betwe... (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic, left, retrieves the ball after his teammate Aaron Cresswell scored his side's first goal, with Manchester City's Fernandinho looking on, during the English Premier League soccer match betwe...
(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini , centre, attempts to control the ball from Manchester City's Fabian Delph, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City at the London stadi... (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini , centre, attempts to control the ball from Manchester City's Fabian Delph, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City at the London stadi...

LONDON (AP) - Manchester City passed the 100-goal mark in the Premier League by beating relegation-threatened West Ham 4-1 on Sunday, leaving the newly crowned champions in sight of a slew of records.

After goals by Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho, as well as an own-goal by former City player Pablo Zabaleta, Pep Guardiola's side moved to 102 goals for the campaign - one off the team record held by Chelsea in 2009-10.

City also moved to 30 wins for the season, matching the record number of Chelsea from last season.

With three games still to play, City on 93 points also needs just three more points to post the most outright in a Premier League campaign. Those games are against relegation-threatened teams Huddersfield, Brighton and Southampton. Beating Southampton away would give City 16 wins on the road, another Premier League record.

West Ham, which remained only three points above the relegation zone, played a part in its own downfall at the London Stadium.

Patrice Evra - a former Manchester United player - stuck his head out to block Sane's effort from outside the area and only succeeded in sending the ball into his own net past flat-footed goalkeeper Adrian in the 13th minute.

The second goal also arrived courtesy of a deflection, two in fact. Kevin De Bruyne's low cross was palmed into the leg of Declan Rice by Adrian, only for the ball to hit Zabaleta and bobble into the net in the 27th.

Aaron Cresswell curled a free kick into the corner from the edge of the area on the stroke of halftime to bring West Ham back into the game, but the second half was all City.

Raheem Sterling slipped in Jesus to take one touch and sidefoot home in the 53rd for his fourth goal in as many games, then passed the ball across for Fernandinho to slot in a first-time shot in the 64th.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Infinity War' opens with record $250M, passing 'Star Wars'

    'Infinity War' opens with record $250M, passing 'Star Wars'

    Sunday, April 29 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-04-29 15:57:57 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:49:46 GMT
    (Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."(Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."

    A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.

    More >>

    A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.

    More >>

  • Comedian Wolf draws laughs, gasps at correspondents' dinner

    Comedian Wolf draws laughs, gasps at correspondents' dinner

    Sunday, April 29 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-04-29 05:40:27 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:49:41 GMT
    (April 28). Although President Donald Trump did not attend, many gathered at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night to celebrate the First Amendment.(April 28). Although President Donald Trump did not attend, many gathered at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night to celebrate the First Amendment.

    Comedian Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN. 

    More >>

    Comedian Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN. 

    More >>

  • Influential Burning Man festival co-founder dead at 70

    Influential Burning Man festival co-founder dead at 70

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-04-28 20:37:18 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-04-29 16:49:20 GMT
    This Aug. 30, 2011 photo shows Larry Harvey, co-founder of the Burning Man festival. (Source: John Curley via AP)This Aug. 30, 2011 photo shows Larry Harvey, co-founder of the Burning Man festival. (Source: John Curley via AP)

    Larry Harvey, the co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival, has died.

    More >>

    Larry Harvey, the co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival, has died.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly