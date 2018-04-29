Merkel: Europe will push back if hit with trade tariffs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Merkel: Europe will push back if hit with trade tariffs

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). A bird flies past as President Donald Trump greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Friday April 27, 2018, at the White House in Washington. Donald Trump and Emmanual Macron? Judging from the body language, mon ami! T... (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). A bird flies past as President Donald Trump greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Friday April 27, 2018, at the White House in Washington. Donald Trump and Emmanual Macron? Judging from the body language, mon ami! T...
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the end of their news conference in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Washington. Donald Trump and Emmanual Macron? Judging fr... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the end of their news conference in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Washington. Donald Trump and Emmanual Macron? Judging fr...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - The leaders of Germany, France and Britain are ready to push back if the Trump administration does not permanently exempt the European Union from new import taxes on aluminum and steel imports, German Chancellor said Sunday.

Merkel said in a statement that she has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May since returning from her Friday talks in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The three European leaders "agreed that the U.S. ought not to take any trade measures against the European Union," which is "resolved to defend its interests within the multilateral trade framework." The chancellor's statement did not outline specific steps the 28-nation EU might take.

The EU's temporary exemption from the tariffs expires Tuesday. The tariffs are aimed primarily at overcapacity among state-backed firms in China that have flooded global markets with cheap steel.

European leaders have argued that their countries shouldn't be held responsible for China's practices. Visits to the White House by Macron and Merkel last week produced no immediate change in the expiration date.

May's office said in a statement after the prime minister's Sunday call with Merkel that they and Macron "pledged to continue to work closely with the rest of the EU and the U.S. administration with the aim of a permanent exemption from U.S. tariffs.

In March, Trump imposed duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum. The step drew retaliation from China and has led to fears of a wider trade war that could hold back the growth of the global economy.

