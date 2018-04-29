Port operator DP World's name now on hyperloop company

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - The Dubai-based port operator DP World is now firmly in the hyperloop business.
DP World's chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem made the announcement Sunday, saying Virgin Hyperloop One would launch a freight service called DP World Cargospeed.
A hyperloop is a mode of cargo and people transportation that involves levitating pods powered by electricity and magnetism that hurtle through low-friction pipes at a top speed of 1,220 kph (760 mph).
Bin Sulayem made the announcement on board the Queen Elizabeth 2 with billionaire Richard Branson and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emirates' vice president and prime minister.
It's unclear what, exactly, the branding means. At the least, it shows how much money DP World has poured into the company over three different funding rounds.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comedian Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN.More >>
Comedian Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN.More >>
Larry Harvey, the co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival, has died.More >>
Larry Harvey, the co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival, has died.More >>
Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.More >>
Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.More >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Trump comments raise fresh questions about his relationship with personal attorney Michael CohenMore >>
Trump comments raise fresh questions about his relationship with personal attorney Michael CohenMore >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling, but he's also saying he could change his mind.More >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling, but he's also saying he could change his mind.More >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary, saying "false allegations" have become a distractionMore >>
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary, saying "false allegations" have become a distractionMore >>
Mike Pompeo takes over as America's top diplomat, flies to Europe after being confirmed by the SenateMore >>
Mike Pompeo takes over as America's top diplomat, flies to Europe after being confirmed by the SenateMore >>