Pliskova beats Vandeweghe 7-6, 6-4 to win Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) - Karolina Pliskova ended CoCo Vandeweghe's brilliant week with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win in the Stuttgart Open final on Sunday.

The sixth-seeded Czech held her nerve at key times to win her first title of the season and her 10th overall in just under two hours. Pliskova, who fired 41 aces over four matches on her way to the final, added another 11 against Vandeweghe.

Vandeweghe, a wild card entry who defeated the defending champion Laura Siegemund and three top 10 players including top-ranked Simona Halep over the week, was bidding to become the first American winner in Stuttgart since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

Vandeweghe broke Pliskova's first serve but the Czech answered for 2-2. Both held serve for the tiebreaker, where Pliskova responded to losing the first two points by winning seven straight.

Vandeweghe saved a break point to hold serve at the start of the second set, but hurt her right hand when she hit the ground on deuce.

Pliskova got the break she had been pushing for to lead 3-2, then broke again for 5-2. Vandeweghe broke in turn to prolong the suspense but the Czech successfully took her second chance to close out the game.

