Former student expelled after gun arrest sues Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - A former student expelled from Virginia Tech after being arrested on a gun charge is suing the school and police officials in federal court.

Yunsong Zhao filed a complaint Thursday saying police violated his rights in falsely arresting him, and school officials violated his due process rights in dismissing him.

Police claim they saw Zhao at a local range shooting a semi-automatic rifle with a 30-round magazine. Virginia prohibits non-citizens from having guns with magazines holding more than 20 rounds.

But police never found a 30-round magazine in searching Zhao's room and vehicles. A judge has expressed doubt about a conviction.

Zhao says campus police have repeatedly harassed him because he's Asian and likes guns. The shooter who killed 32 people at Virginia Tech in 2007 also was Asian.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.