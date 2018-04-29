Power outage sparks delays at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - Passengers at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport are facing long waits after a power outage temporarily knocked out its check-in systems.
The outage that hit parts of Amsterdam in early Sunday prompted authorities to briefly shut roads and a rail link to the airport on the outskirts of the Dutch capital.
The airport says on its website that check-in systems were restored early Sunday, but warned passengers to check the status of their flights for updates. The airport says incoming flights "will be reduced in capacity" from 9-11 a.m. and that several departing flights have been cancelled or delayed.
The Dutch power grid administrator, Tennet, says it is investigating the cause of the outage.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Trump comments raise fresh questions about his relationship with personal attorney Michael CohenMore >>
Trump comments raise fresh questions about his relationship with personal attorney Michael CohenMore >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling, but he's also saying he could change his mind.More >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling, but he's also saying he could change his mind.More >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary, saying "false allegations" have become a distractionMore >>
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary, saying "false allegations" have become a distractionMore >>
Mike Pompeo takes over as America's top diplomat, flies to Europe after being confirmed by the SenateMore >>
Mike Pompeo takes over as America's top diplomat, flies to Europe after being confirmed by the SenateMore >>