Japan Sumo Association to consider opinions on female ban - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Japan Sumo Association to consider opinions on female ban

(Kyodo News via AP). FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, a Shinto ceremony is held to pray for the safety of sumo wrestlers before the start of the Kyushu Grand Sumo tournament in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. The Japan Sumo Association says it wi... (Kyodo News via AP). FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, a Shinto ceremony is held to pray for the safety of sumo wrestlers before the start of the Kyushu Grand Sumo tournament in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. The Japan Sumo Association says it wi...

TOKYO (AP) - The Japan Sumo Association says it will consider outside opinions from experts and the public over its much criticized policy of banning women from entering the sumo ring.

The association held an extraordinary meeting of its board on Saturday. It did not reach a decision regarding the ban on women but did clarify that women can enter the ring in times of an "emergency" as an exception, Kyodo News agency reported.

The association came under fire in early April when it ordered female first responders to leave the ring as they attempted to revive an official who collapsed at an event in northern Kyoto.

The 67-year-old mayor of the city of Maizuru collapsed during a ring-top speech, and two women, apparently medical experts, rushed in and started performing first aid. When two more women entered the ring trying to join the effort, a sumo official demanded that the women get out of the ring.

The mayor, a man, was then taken to a hospital and survived what was diagnosed a stroke.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Michelle Wolf draws laughs, gasps at correspondents' dinner

    Michelle Wolf draws laughs, gasps at correspondents' dinner

    Sunday, April 29 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-04-29 05:40:27 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-29 06:30:20 GMT
    (April 28). Although President Donald Trump did not attend, many gathered at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night to celebrate the First Amendment.(April 28). Although President Donald Trump did not attend, many gathered at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night to celebrate the First Amendment.
    Comedian Michelle Wolf's racy riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' Dinner.More >>
    Comedian Michelle Wolf's racy riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' Dinner.More >>

  • Michelle Wolf draws laughs, gasps at correspondents' dinner

    Michelle Wolf draws laughs, gasps at correspondents' dinner

    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-28 15:37:21 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 1:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 05:49:15 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other...
    White House aides, reporters and other famous-for-Washington types are set to gather without President Donald Trump to toast press freedom.More >>
    White House aides, reporters and other famous-for-Washington types are set to gather without President Donald Trump to toast press freedom.More >>

  • Documentary chronicles New York Times' year covering Trump

    Documentary chronicles New York Times' year covering Trump

    Saturday, April 28 2018 8:47 PM EDT2018-04-29 00:47:27 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-04-29 05:48:33 GMT
    (T.J. Kirkpatrick/Showtime via AP). This image released by Showtime shows filmmaker Liz Garbus, left, talking with New York Times White House correspondent Julie Hirschfeld Davis in Washington, during the filming of the original documentary series "The...(T.J. Kirkpatrick/Showtime via AP). This image released by Showtime shows filmmaker Liz Garbus, left, talking with New York Times White House correspondent Julie Hirschfeld Davis in Washington, during the filming of the original documentary series "The...
    A documentary series chronicling The New York Times covering President Donald Trump's first year in office has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.More >>
    A documentary series chronicling The New York Times covering President Donald Trump's first year in office has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly