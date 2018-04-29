MMA fighter with links to Trump, Cohen is questioned by FBI

Trump has been urging voters to support Republicans for Congress as a way of advancing his agenda.More >>
Trump has been urging voters to support Republicans for Congress as a way of advancing his agenda.More >>
Comedian Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN.More >>
Comedian Wolf, the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN.More >>
While President Trump was at a rally in Michigan, the White House Correspondents' Dinner replaced his presence with a cartoon.More >>
While President Trump was at a rally in Michigan, the White House Correspondents' Dinner replaced his presence with a cartoon.More >>
James Comey addressed a couple of fresh topics in a town hall event with CNN's Anderson Cooper in Virginia on Wednesday.More >>
James Comey addressed a couple of fresh topics in a town hall event with CNN's Anderson Cooper in Virginia on Wednesday.More >>
The homes range from mansions to low-income housing and were reportedly all purchased under the names of shell companies, concealing Hannity's ownership.More >>
The homes range from mansions to low-income housing and were reportedly all purchased under the names of shell companies, concealing Hannity's ownership.More >>
The North Korean leader also expressed optimism about his anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, according to South Korean officials.More >>
The North Korean leader also expressed optimism about his anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, according to South Korean officials.More >>
The criminal investigation of Cohen is linked to special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.More >>
The criminal investigation of Cohen is linked to special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.More >>
Trump has been urging voters to support Republicans for Congress as a way of advancing his agenda.More >>
Trump has been urging voters to support Republicans for Congress as a way of advancing his agenda.More >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Trump comments raise fresh questions about his relationship with personal attorney Michael CohenMore >>
Trump comments raise fresh questions about his relationship with personal attorney Michael CohenMore >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling, but he's also saying he could change his mind.More >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling, but he's also saying he could change his mind.More >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsMore >>
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary, saying "false allegations" have become a distractionMore >>
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary, saying "false allegations" have become a distractionMore >>
Mike Pompeo takes over as America's top diplomat, flies to Europe after being confirmed by the SenateMore >>
Mike Pompeo takes over as America's top diplomat, flies to Europe after being confirmed by the SenateMore >>