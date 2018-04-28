The Latest: Buffalo Sabres win NHL draft lottery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Buffalo Sabres win NHL draft lottery

(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin skates during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game against Russia in Buffalo, N.Y. Dahlin is regarded as the ... (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin skates during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game against Russia in Buffalo, N.Y. Dahlin is regarded as the ...

TORONTO (AP) - The Latest on the NHL draft lottery (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres followed a season filled with losses by finally winning something - the NHL draft lottery - and landing the No. 1 pick for just third time in franchise history.

The Sabres became the first team to finish 31st in the standings following the addition of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. And they entered the draft lottery on Saturday with the best odds -18.5 percent- to win the first pick.

The Sabres overcame their past disappointments the last two times they finished last and settled for the No. 2 pick in both 2014 and 2015.

The Carolina Hurricanes landed the No. 2 pick in making the biggest jump in the order by moving up from the 11th spot. The Montreal Canadiens moved up one spot in the order and will select third.

The Hurricanes and Canadiens moved ahead of Ottawa and Arizona. The Senators dropped from the second slot to having the fourth pick, and Arizona dropped from third to fifth.

This year's draft will be held at Dallas on June 22-23.

Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is regarded as the top-rated prospect and is listed first among European skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting Bureau's final rankings. Russian forward Andrei Svechnikov is the top-ranked North American prospect based on him playing for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League.

___

8:10 p.m

The Carolina Hurricanes have vaulted into a position to land one of the top three picks of this year's NHL draft.

They're joined by the Montreal Canadiens and the last-place finishing Buffalo Sabres as the three teams still in the running after the league unveiled picks No. 4 through 15 as part of the NHL draft lottery conducted in Toronto on Saturday night.

The order of the top three selections will be announced later during the second intermission of Game 2 of the second-round playoff series game between the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks.

The Hurricanes entered the lottery with a three percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick after they finished 21st in the standings. Montreal is also making a move up after having the fourth-best shot at landing the No. 1 selection.

The Sabres won at least one of the three lottery drawings after finishing last in the standings and having the best odds - 18.5 percent - to land the No. 1 pick.

The Hurricanes and Canadiens moved ahead of Ottawa and Arizona. The Senators dropped from the second slot to having the fourth pick, and Arizona dropped from third to fifth.

This year's draft will be held at Dallas on June 22-23.

Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is regarded as the top-rated prospect and is listed first among European skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting Bureau's final rankings. Russian forward Andrei Svechnikov is the top-ranked North American prospect based on him playing for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • White House corps toasts press freedom; Trump a no-show

    White House corps toasts press freedom; Trump a no-show

    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-28 15:37:21 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-04-29 03:09:34 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other...
    White House aides, reporters and other famous-for-Washington types are set to gather without President Donald Trump to toast press freedom.More >>
    White House aides, reporters and other famous-for-Washington types are set to gather without President Donald Trump to toast press freedom.More >>

  • Shake, rattle & roll: Thousands gather for Jazz Fest Day 2

    Shake, rattle & roll: Thousands gather for Jazz Fest Day 2

    Saturday, April 28 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-04-28 14:07:19 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-04-29 03:08:47 GMT
    (David Grunfeld/NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP). Bamboula 2000 with special guest David D Omni who is from Cuba, performs on the Jazz &amp; Heritage Stage, during the first day of Jazz Fest at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, La. Friday, April 27, ...(David Grunfeld/NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP). Bamboula 2000 with special guest David D Omni who is from Cuba, performs on the Jazz &amp; Heritage Stage, during the first day of Jazz Fest at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, La. Friday, April 27, ...
    Fats Domino was a New Orleans musical legend when he died last year so it's only fitting that his death _ and his music _ receive a special send off this year during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.More >>
    Fats Domino was a New Orleans musical legend when he died last year so it's only fitting that his death _ and his music _ receive a special send off this year during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.More >>

  • Influential Burning Man festival co-founder dead at 70

    Influential Burning Man festival co-founder dead at 70

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-04-28 20:37:18 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-04-29 03:08:27 GMT
    This Aug. 30, 2011 photo shows Larry Harvey, co-founder of the Burning Man festival. (Source: John Curley via AP)This Aug. 30, 2011 photo shows Larry Harvey, co-founder of the Burning Man festival. (Source: John Curley via AP)

    Larry Harvey, the co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival, has died.

    More >>

    Larry Harvey, the co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival, has died.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly