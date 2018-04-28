3 people sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash

Police said a car struck the station wagon, causing it to overturn. (Source: Eli Christman)

Richmond police responded to a two-vehicle accident early Saturday evening, where three people were sent to the hospital.

The accident happened at the intersection of Floyd Avenue and Boulevard.

Police said a car struck a red station wagon, causing it to overturn.

Three people in the station wagon were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12