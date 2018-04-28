Warriors' Stephen Curry sitting out Game 1 against Pelicans - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Warriors' Stephen Curry sitting out Game 1 against Pelicans

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oakland, Calif. Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday, April 23, that it... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oakland, Calif. Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday, April 23, that it...

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry's return from a knee injury will wait at least one more game.

Curry was sitting out the opener of Golden State's Western Conference semifinal matchup against New Orleans as he continues to fully recover from a sprained left knee.

Coach Steve Kerr made the announcement during his pregame news conference Saturday night. Kerr says it's "very likely" the two-time MVP will play in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

"Just made the decision based on giving him the extra few days and the fact he only scrimmaged yesterday," Kerr said. "You've been out five weeks and we're playing in the playoffs, I don't think one scrimmage is enough, even though he feels great, he wants to play and pleaded his case. But we're going to sit him tonight and very likely he'll play Game 2."

As usual, Curry insisted he "feels great and he's ready to go," said Kerr, who is encouraged Curry feels so good.

Curry returned to full practice with contact Thursday and only scrimmaged 5 on 5 for the first time Friday, and Kerr prefers that Curry get additional on-court time at full speed Sunday before inserting him back into the rotation - which could be off the bench initially or on a minutes restriction, or both.

Curry was injured March 23 on the same night he returned from a six-game absence with a hurt right ankle.

"We practiced the whole week with the understanding that Steph was probably going to play," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "And he will play. It's not like he's going to miss the entire series. We practiced both ways. What we'll do is Plan B, I guess, Plan A, whatever you want to call it."

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • White House corps toasts press freedom; Trump a no-show

    White House corps toasts press freedom; Trump a no-show

    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-28 15:37:21 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-04-29 03:09:34 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other...
    White House aides, reporters and other famous-for-Washington types are set to gather without President Donald Trump to toast press freedom.More >>
    White House aides, reporters and other famous-for-Washington types are set to gather without President Donald Trump to toast press freedom.More >>

  • Shake, rattle & roll: Thousands gather for Jazz Fest Day 2

    Shake, rattle & roll: Thousands gather for Jazz Fest Day 2

    Saturday, April 28 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-04-28 14:07:19 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-04-29 03:08:47 GMT
    (David Grunfeld/NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP). Bamboula 2000 with special guest David D Omni who is from Cuba, performs on the Jazz &amp; Heritage Stage, during the first day of Jazz Fest at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, La. Friday, April 27, ...(David Grunfeld/NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP). Bamboula 2000 with special guest David D Omni who is from Cuba, performs on the Jazz &amp; Heritage Stage, during the first day of Jazz Fest at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, La. Friday, April 27, ...
    Fats Domino was a New Orleans musical legend when he died last year so it's only fitting that his death _ and his music _ receive a special send off this year during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.More >>
    Fats Domino was a New Orleans musical legend when he died last year so it's only fitting that his death _ and his music _ receive a special send off this year during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.More >>

  • Influential Burning Man festival co-founder dead at 70

    Influential Burning Man festival co-founder dead at 70

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-04-28 20:37:18 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-04-29 03:08:27 GMT
    This Aug. 30, 2011 photo shows Larry Harvey, co-founder of the Burning Man festival. (Source: John Curley via AP)This Aug. 30, 2011 photo shows Larry Harvey, co-founder of the Burning Man festival. (Source: John Curley via AP)

    Larry Harvey, the co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival, has died.

    More >>

    Larry Harvey, the co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival, has died.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly