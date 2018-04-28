Diamondbacks beat Nationals 4-3 on bases-loaded walk

By BOBBY BANCROFT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - David Peralta connected twice in his first multihomer game and Nick Ahmed scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
The NL West-leading Diamondbacks took the first two games of the weekend set in Washington to become the first NL team since the 1907 Cubs to win nine straight series to start a season.
Ahmed led off the 10th with a double off Sammy Solis (0-1). Peralta walked with one out before Austin Adams replaced Solis and issued consecutive walks to Jarrod Dyson and A.J. Pollock, putting the Diamondbacks in front.
Yoshihisa Hirano (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the win. The Nationals loaded the bases with two out in the 10th before Brad Boxberger got Michael A. Taylor to bounce into a fielder's choice to pick up his eighth save in eight chances.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
