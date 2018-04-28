Diamondbacks beat Nationals 4-3 on bases-loaded walk - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Diamondbacks beat Nationals 4-3 on bases-loaded walk

By BOBBY BANCROFT
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - David Peralta connected twice in his first multihomer game and Nick Ahmed scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The NL West-leading Diamondbacks took the first two games of the weekend set in Washington to become the first NL team since the 1907 Cubs to win nine straight series to start a season.

Ahmed led off the 10th with a double off Sammy Solis (0-1). Peralta walked with one out before Austin Adams replaced Solis and issued consecutive walks to Jarrod Dyson and A.J. Pollock, putting the Diamondbacks in front.

Yoshihisa Hirano (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the win. The Nationals loaded the bases with two out in the 10th before Brad Boxberger got Michael A. Taylor to bounce into a fielder's choice to pick up his eighth save in eight chances.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly