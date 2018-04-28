Family members: 80-year-old man dies following attack in broad daylight

Family members confirm an elderly man has passed away after Richmond police said he was attacked in broad daylight on Sunday.More >>
On Monday, GRTC announced that the “modern, high quality, high capacity rapid transit system” will begin service on June 24.More >>
The event is called "Safe Virginia Initiative (SVI) Town Hall Meeting on School and Community Safety." In addition to gun safety, members of the SVI leadership board will be discussing other factors that lead to violence.?More >>
As someone close to you nears the end of their life, you'll be faced with the toughest decisions you'll ever have to make in your life.More >>
A former Virginia sheriff's deputy who also worked as a Washington, D.C., police officer is facing sentencing on federal charges of illegally dealing in firearms.More >>
