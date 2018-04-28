Family members: 80-year-old man dies following attack in broad d - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Family members: 80-year-old man dies following attack in broad daylight

Michael McReynolds, 43, of Chesterfield was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. (Source: Richmond Police Department) Michael McReynolds, 43, of Chesterfield was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. (Source: Richmond Police Department)
An 80-year-old man was attacked in the 3100 block of Decatur Street. (Source: NBC12) An 80-year-old man was attacked in the 3100 block of Decatur Street. (Source: NBC12)
Another man was attacked at the intersection of 32nd and Hull streets. (Source: NBC12) Another man was attacked at the intersection of 32nd and Hull streets. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Family members confirm an elderly man has passed away after Richmond police said he was attacked in broad daylight on Sunday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 3100 block of Decatur Street. Police said an 80-year-old man was hit in the head and on his body. He passed away on Monday, according to family, but police have not released the man's identity.

According to police, the man responsible is Michael McReynolds, 43, of Chesterfield. He was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Just minutes before, McReynolds also attacked a 62-year-old man at the intersection of 32nd and Hull streets. That man did not seek medical attention. 

Anyone with information on the attack should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

