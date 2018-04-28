Elderly man fighting for his life after attack in South Richmond

Another man was attacked at the intersection of 32nd and Hull streets. (Source: NBC12)

An 80-year-old man was attacked in the 3100 block of Decatur Street. (Source: NBC12)

An elderly man is fighting for his life after Richmond police say he was attacked.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 3100 block of Decatur Street. Police said an 80-year-old man was hit in the head and on his body and currently has life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the person involved hit another man in the head at the intersection of 32nd and Hull streets.

Police do have someone in custody, but he has not been declared a suspect.

