Redskins draft two Virginia Tech players on Saturday

The Washington Redskins selected two football players from Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Tim Settle was drafted in round 5 as the 103rd pick, while Greg Stroman was drafted in round 7 as the 241st pick.

We're all about reuniting college teammates. #HTTR — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Wyatt Teller, and brothers Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds were drafted to the Buffalo Bills.

