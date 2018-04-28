Redskins draft two Virginia Tech players on Saturday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Redskins draft two Virginia Tech players on Saturday

The Washington Redskins (Source: File) The Washington Redskins (Source: File)
ASHBURN, VA (WWBT) -

The Washington Redskins selected two football players from Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Tim Settle was drafted in round 5 as the 103rd pick, while Greg Stroman was drafted in round 7 as the 241st pick.

Meanwhile, Wyatt Teller, and brothers Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds were drafted to the Buffalo Bills.

