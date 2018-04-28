Henrico celebrates grand opening of Short Pump Firehouse 19

Henrico County is celebrating the opening of a brand new fire station.

The Henrico County Fire Department held a ribbon cutting dedication on Saturday at Short Pump Firehouse 19, located at 12324 Kain Road. After the ceremony, guests had the opportunity to tour the new fire station.

The 11,000-square foot station opened on March 3, and it sits on a 4-acre site near the intersection of Kain and North Gayton roads. The fire station broke ground in January 2017.

The $9 million building has all the usual equipment, such as three apparatus bays, but it is also home to the Robotics Response Team, which manages the county's drones.

Firehouse 19 staffs 31 firefighters.

