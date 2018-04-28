NY Jets draft VSU running back Trenton Cannon

Trenton Cannon was drafted by the NY Jets. (Source: Twitter)

Virginia State University running back Trenton Cannon was selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Cannon is the 204th overall pick. He is Virginia State University's all-time leading rusher and was named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Our 3rd selection in the 6th round: RB Trenton Cannon! pic.twitter.com/df0abYprz0 — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 28, 2018

