2 UVA football players selected for NFL Draft

Two University of Virginia football players were selected for the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Micah Kiser as the 147th overall pick. Kaiser was a two-time Associated Press All-American with the Cavaliers.

In December, he earned the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is given to the best scholar-athlete in football.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Andrew Brown in the fifth round of the draft.

