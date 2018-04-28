Arkansas police officer shot, killed at home

A Forrest City police officer was shot and killed inside his home in West Memphis, family confirms.

The shooting happened at the Meadow Apartments on South Avalon Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Family identified officer Oliver Johnson as the victim.

There were several bullet holes left in the window of the apartment where Johnson lived with one of his two daughters.

Johnson was in his late 20s and both of his daughters are young--one is 2 years old and the other graduated kindergarten last year.

West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) is now investigating. They don't believe Johnson was the intended target of the shooting, just an innocent bystander.

Family and friends said he and his wife were building a life together. They said he loved his family and just wanted to provide for them.

"A great young man. He had a whole life ahead of him. I mean this guy was just sitting in his room and heard shots and got up and was shot. It's unbelievable," Portia Weatherspoon, a relative of Johnson, said.

"Somebody come by and just blast out like that. And now a little girl don't even have a dad no more," Victor Patterson, close friend of Johnson, said.

Johnson was off duty and not engaged in any police activities when the shooting happened, according to WMPD.

Investigators said the suspects were trying to shoot at a group outside the apartment and ended up hitting Johnson.

A car was involved, but it's not clear if this was a drive by shooting, as some witnesses have said.

No arrests have been made at this point.

