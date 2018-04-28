Arkansas police officer shot, killed at home

The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...More >>
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.More >>
The parents of a terminally ill British toddler whose case drew attention from Pope Francis and others around the world say they are "heartbroken" that their son has died.More >>
The parents of a terminally ill British toddler whose case drew attention from Pope Francis and others around the world say they are "heartbroken" that their son has died.More >>
The ramp from Interstate 295 north to Interstate 64 east in Henrico is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned.More >>
The ramp from Interstate 295 north to Interstate 64 east in Henrico is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.More >>
Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.More >>
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.More >>
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.More >>
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...More >>
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.More >>
A Forest City police officer was shot and killed inside his home in West Memphis.More >>
A Forest City police officer was shot and killed inside his home in West Memphis.More >>
Franklin County Deputy Coroner Clayton Bryan said former NASCAR driver James Hylton and his son were killed in a car accident Saturday morning.More >>
Franklin County Deputy Coroner Clayton Bryan said former NASCAR driver James Hylton and his son were killed in a car accident Saturday morning.More >>