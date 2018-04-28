16 teams compete in flag football tournament in Midlothian

Sixteen teams will compete in the American Flag Football League's U.S. Open of Football in Midlothian on Saturday and Sunday. (Source: Facebook)

Sixteen teams will compete in the American Flag Football League's U.S. Open of Football in Midlothian on Saturday and Sunday as a part of the regional qualifiers.

In order to move onto the round of 32, each team must win two games to move one step closer to the $1 million Ultimate Final against the pro teams. The teams will take home $5,000 for each game they win.

"The USOF is a 132 team, single-elimination tournament that will ultimately pit a team of elite former professionals against a team that has conquered a 128-team open national bracket," officials said.

The games will be played at the River City Sportsplex, located at 13030 Genito Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ultimate Final will be held in Houston on July 19, where the top pro team and the top open team will play in a winner-take-all $1 million game. The last team standing will compete against former professional athletes, such as Michael Vick, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Nate Robinson, Carlos Boozer, Justin Forsett and Michael Johnson.

