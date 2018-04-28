Police search for three carjacking suspects near VCU

Police are looking for three men in connection with a carjacking. (Source: RNN)

Richmond police are searching for three suspects in connection with a strange incident that happened near VCU's Monroe Park campus. What started as an argument, ended with a car theft and crash.

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle at the intersection West Main and North Harrison street around 12:09 a.m. The victim told police that they got out of the car, which was still left running, and got into an argument with the three men.

During the exchange, police said one of the men got into the car, drove off, and crashed nearby. All three men ran from the scene.

Officers said the suspect who stole the car is a black man, between 18 and 19 years old, is 5-feet-9-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

The second suspect is also a black man, but is between 21 and 22 years old, is 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-7-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a "Thrasher" shirt.

The third suspect is also a black man, but police do not have any further information on his description.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call VCU police at 804-828-1196 or Richmond police at 804-646-5112.

