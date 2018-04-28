Roglic extends lead on toughest Tour of Romandie stage - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Roglic extends lead on toughest Tour of Romandie stage

SION, Switzerland (AP) - Primoz Roglic of Slovenia tightened his grip on the Tour de Romandie, extending his overall lead by placing second in the toughest mountain stage won by Jakob Fuglsang on Saturday.

After three Category 1 climbs, Denmark's Fuglsang broke from the leaders' group on the final descent of a 149-kilometer (92-mile) trek around Sion.

Fuglsang finished 48 seconds ahead of Roglic, who edged his closest rival Egan Bernal of Colombia at the finish to earn two bonus seconds. Bernal could not shake off Roglic despite constant attacks.

Roglic, riding for LottoNL-Jumbo, leads Bernal by eight seconds overall ahead of Sunday's final stage of the six-day race.

Third-placed Richie Porte of Australia trails Roglic by 35 seconds after finishing fifth in the stage.

Sunday's stage is a 182-kilometer ride into Geneva favoring sprinters.

