Giants select U of R player for quarterback

The University of Richmond's Kyle Lauletta was selected as the Giants' fourth-round pick (No. 108 overall) on Saturday.

Eli Manning, 37, will still remain the starting quarterback in New York.

Lauletta, who was this year's Senior Bowl MVP, stands at just over 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 222 pounds, according to the NFL.

He is the first Richmond Spider to be drafted in the NFL since 2013.

