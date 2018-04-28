Brechin has 1st winless Scottish league season in 126 years

BRECHIN, Scotland (AP) - Brechin has become the first Scottish football team since the 19th century to go an entire league without winning a game.
The 36th and final game of the second-tier Championship season saw Brechin lose at home to Queen of the South 5-1.
The team, which is based in a town in northeast Scotland between Aberdeen and Dundee, collected only four points from four draws and finished 26 points behind next-from-last Dumbarton.
Brechin, which is making an instant return to the third tier, does not employ full-time professional players.
Vale of Leven was the last Scottish team to fail to win a game in a single season in 1891-92.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
