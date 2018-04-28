West Brom beats Newcastle to keep faint survival bid alive

(Owen Humphreys/PA via AP). Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez, right, greets West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Darren Moore ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and West Bromwich, at St James' Park, in Newcastl...

(Owen Humphreys/PA via AP). West Bromwich Albion's Ahmed Hegazi, right, and Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and West Bromwich, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, Engla...

(Owen Humphreys/PA via AP). Newcastle United's Kenedy reacts to a missed chance to score, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and West Bromwich, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England, Saturday April 28, 2018.

(Owen Humphreys/PA via AP). Newcastle United's Kenedy, centre, battles for the ball with West Bromwich'sJake Livermore, left and Jay Rodriguez the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion, at St James' Park, in Ne...

(Owen Humphreys/PA via AP). West Bromwich Albion's James McClean, bottom, goes down as Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin, left, and West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Darren Moore appeal during their English Premier League soccer match at St James'...

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) - Matt Phillips gave West Bromwich Albion a glimmer of hope of staying in the English Premier League by securing a 1-0 win at Newcastle to extend the team's unbeaten run to four games.

West Brom is five points from safety with two games remaining.

Phillips' 29th-minute strike handed Darren Moore a second victory in four matches as caretaker manager of the last-place team.

Newcastle remained in 10th place after missed out on a fifth straight home win.

